911 | Broadway gas station stick-up thwarted

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page.

Gas station stick-up : Police say the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at the Broadway and Pike Shell Station’s mini mart was thwarted by a fast moving employee. According to SPD, the suspect entered the store just before 8 PM Tuesday, grabbed some candy, and went to the counter. “When the clerk attempted to scan the item, the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the clerk demanding money and cigarettes,” the SPD report reads. Police say the clerk jumped behind cover and out of sight of the suspect who fled the store southbound on Broadway. Police searched the area but made no arrests.

: Police say the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at the Broadway and Pike Shell Station’s mini mart was thwarted by a fast moving employee. According to SPD, the suspect entered the store just before 8 PM Tuesday, grabbed some candy, and went to the counter. “When the clerk attempted to scan the item, the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the clerk demanding money and cigarettes,” the SPD report reads. Police say the clerk jumped behind cover and out of sight of the suspect who fled the store southbound on Broadway. Police searched the area but made no arrests. Dick’s gunman : Last week’s messy incident that ended with a car crash on Broadway and two officers suffering minor injuries during a foot pursuit started when a man pulled a gun in an altercation with an employee at the Broadway Dick’s Drive-in. According to the SPD report on the Tuesday, March 2nd incident, the suspect got into a “verbal altercation” with the employee at the drive-in just before 3 PM. “Subject assaulted the employee and then produced a pistol from his waistband,” the SPD report reads. “Subject pointed the pistol at everyone at the drive-in, both employees and customers, before fleeing the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.” The driver crashed only blocks away on Broadway just before Madison, hitting two other vehicles and a building.

Responding officers converged into the area and found the suspect fleeing the crash scene on foot. Officers followed the suspect on foot and eventually caught up with him. The suspect was still holding onto the pistol, tucking it into his waistband, when officers caught up with him and attempted the arrest. Officers were able to arrest the subject and secured the firearm, a Taurus .40 caliber semi-auto pistol with a loaded magazine.

Police say two officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest and a passenger inside the suspect vehicle was transported to the hospital due to the collision. The driver was booked for investigation of felony assault, assaulting an officer, vehicular assault, and felony possession of a firearm.

: Last week’s messy incident that ended with a car crash on Broadway and two officers suffering minor injuries during a foot pursuit started when a man pulled a gun in an altercation with an employee at the Broadway Dick’s Drive-in. According to the SPD report on the Tuesday, March 2nd incident, the suspect got into a “verbal altercation” with the employee at the drive-in just before 3 PM. “Subject assaulted the employee and then produced a pistol from his waistband,” the SPD report reads. “Subject pointed the pistol at everyone at the drive-in, both employees and customers, before fleeing the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.” The driver crashed only blocks away on Broadway just before Madison, hitting two other vehicles and a building. Responding officers converged into the area and found the suspect fleeing the crash scene on foot. Officers followed the suspect on foot and eventually caught up with him. The suspect was still holding onto the pistol, tucking it into his waistband, when officers caught up with him and attempted the arrest. Officers were able to arrest the subject and secured the firearm, a Taurus .40 caliber semi-auto pistol with a loaded magazine. Police say two officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest and a passenger inside the suspect vehicle was transported to the hospital due to the collision. The driver was booked for investigation of felony assault, assaulting an officer, vehicular assault, and felony possession of a firearm. Denny crisis: A crisis incident involving a person reportedly carrying a can of gas and threatening to jump from the Denny overpass was resolved without incident and the person taken to the hospital for evaluation and care. Police were called to the area around Denny and Melrose around 11 AM Sunday, March 7th to the reported crisis incident. The scene was peacefully resolved just before noon.

A crisis incident involving a person reportedly carrying a can of gas and threatening to jump from the Denny overpass was resolved without incident and the person taken to the hospital for evaluation and care. Police were called to the area around Denny and Melrose around 11 AM Sunday, March 7th to the reported crisis incident. The scene was peacefully resolved just before noon. Hate assault: The suspect in a Broadway atack was arrested for investigation of a hate crime, robbery, and assault. Police say the March 3rd, 8:15 AM street attack was unprovoked. “The suspect made comments towards the victim which made the victim believe the attack was as a result of his perceived race,” police write. “During the attack, the victim’s phone fell to the ground. The suspect took the phone and continued to assault the victim, preventing the victim from retrieving his property. The victim sustained a possible concussion, partial loss of vision out of one eye and a laceration to the other requiring transportation to the hospital.” Police say then suspect then committed another unprovoked assault on a different person causing minor injuries before officers arrived and took him into custody.

The suspect in a Broadway atack was arrested for investigation of a hate crime, robbery, and assault. Police say the March 3rd, 8:15 AM street attack was unprovoked. “The suspect made comments towards the victim which made the victim believe the attack was as a result of his perceived race,” police write. “During the attack, the victim’s phone fell to the ground. The suspect took the phone and continued to assault the victim, preventing the victim from retrieving his property. The victim sustained a possible concussion, partial loss of vision out of one eye and a laceration to the other requiring transportation to the hospital.” Police say then suspect then committed another unprovoked assault on a different person causing minor injuries before officers arrived and took him into custody. Early morning gunfire: Police say gunfire you may have heard early on the morning of February 27th was part of an assault at an area camp:

On 02-27-2021 at 0615 hours, officers responded to a call of an assault, followed by the complaint that shots were fired. The victim stated they were cooking for themselves and an acquaintance, when an argument over owed money ensued. The suspect hit the victim was a metal object and left. The victim initially followed, until the suspect fired 3 shots from a revolver. No one was hit by the shots. The victim was not completely forthcoming with information. An evidence search, and a search for the suspect proved negative. The victim was treated by Seattle Fire for being hit by the metal object.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.