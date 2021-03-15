911 | Capitol Hill park encampment fire, Sunday night gunfire, and a dog-cat-knife brawl on Broadway

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page.

Williams Place encampment fire: Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were called to the encampment in Williams Place Park Sunday afternoon after an explosion and a fire damaged tents and belongings but caused no reported significant injuries. Officers and firefighters were called to the park at 15th and John just before 2 PM to a report of an explosion and fire burning the public space. Officers arrived to find one tent fully engulfed and a second scorched by the blaze. Police say the tent owner was not present at the time of the incident and witnesses said the fire appeared to be an accident and reported no suspicious activity at the encampment. SPD says it couldn’t be determined what caused the fire and explosion but officers reported numerous flammable items including fuel canisters in the park. “Several encampments were entirely destroyed,” advocacy group Be:Seattle reports. “The people living there lost their shelter and all of their belongings.” You can learn more about how to donate items to help here.

Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire late Sunday night around E Olive Way. Reports began coming in just before 11:30 PM of around three to five shots. Some witnesses reported seeing a male and a white sedan leaving the area around Denny and E Olive following the gunfire, according to East Precinct radio updates. Police checked the area but found no victims and reported damage. Broadway dog and knife fight: A fight involving a man armed with a switchblade and a man and woman armed with an angry dog — and a surprise cat — brought a huge police presence to Broadway and Harrison in a Friday afternoon incident. Police were called to the corner of Broadway and Harrison just after 2 PM Friday to the reported conflict and found a man armed with a pink switchblade bleeding from his hand and in an argument with the man and woman with the dog. Police say they told the man to drop the knife and he immediately complied and told them he had been bit by the animal. As police were contacting the man and woman with the dog, one of them spit in an officer’s face prompting a rush to the scene by more police to provide backup and leash the barking dog to a utility pole. Police took the man and woman into custody. Animal control was called to the scene to pick up the dog — and a cat found inside a bag belonging to the arrested couple. The man who was bit in the hand declined treatment from Seattle Fire.

