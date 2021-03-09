9’s | Pike at Boren

The intersection of Pike and Boren on the western slope of Capitol Hill is almost as busy with pedestrians and bicycles as it is with cars and buses. Connecting downtown to Capitol Hill, the intersection hosts Plymouth Pillars Park where four Doric pillars stand rescued from Plymouth Congregational Church, salvaged after the 1965 Puget Sound earthquake damaged the structure beyond repair. The intersection also is home to the historic Hotel Avondale now known as the Villa Apartments and Zaika, the Salvation Army Food Bank and shelter, and, toward downtown, Pike Grocery and the Homewood Suites.

9’s is a regular photo series with a simple premise. CHS visits a corner of the Hill twice — once at 9 AM and again at 9 PM — to capture the scenes of the neighborhood in motion. Have a space you’d like us to feature? Let us know in comments.

