Artists Behind Glass: a small, masked taste of live music in Pike/Pine

If you miss live music and you miss art, there is a gift for you on first and second Fridays at 11th Ave’s Vermillion. The Artists Behind Glass series brings a live show to the sidewalk of the Pike/Pine art bar designed for masked, socially distanced enjoyment. This month, you can see Dr. Quinn and The Medicine Woman rock the street. If you show up and things are looking too crowded for comfort, take a walk and enjoy the live stream:

BelleCat(ana+aria) and Vermillion presents:

ARTISTS BEHIND GLASS every FIRST and SECOND FRIDAY. ARTISTS BEHIND GLASS every FIRST and SECOND FRIDAY. This Month Features:

Seattle Rock Duo and Certified Fuzz Distributors.

Dr.QUINN and THE MEDICINE WOMAN

&

THE GLUTZ

A Quarantine project with members of T-ROX, Kitsune, Sciatica and Fruit Juice! Show is from 7-8pm

You are invited to view and experience this event from sidewalk and street. We will be following Covid Safety precautions.. So please!

Social Distance, Mask up and stay in your germ pod!

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85881032036 Zoom link for live-streaming via YouTube, zoom and Facebook Please help out if able. $10 suggested donation.

Venmo-@bellecat-productions (1712)

paypal-phatmoneybelle@gmail.com

On 10th Ave, you can check out the “surreal, kinetic light installation” Heliogram.01 through the weekend next to Elliott Bay Book Co as you tour the bittersweet gallery of plywood murals and art that has grown across the neighborhood with many businesses closed or operating at reduced hours during the COVID-19 crisis.

Be safe. And stay in your germ pod.

