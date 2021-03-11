Broadway drive-in part of worker health, safety, and COVID complaints against Dick’s

Workers rights advocacy group Working Washington has announced health and safety complaints have been filed with the state over COVID-19 conditions at two locations of Dick’s Drive-In including the popular Broadway burger stop.

“Dick’s Drive-In has a well-established reputation as a beloved community institution and a great place to work, but conditions in these stores right now simply don’t align with this history,” Working Washington’s press release on the complaints reads. “Workers know the company can do better, but managers have consistently failed to address these issues.”

The complaints filed with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries by five current and former employees allege failure to enforce mask-wearing by both employees and customers, inconsistent hand-washing requirements, mold contamination, and failure to adequately sanitize. The complaints also say thin plastic gloves provided to employees can melt and have sent at least one employee to the emergency room with burns.

The complaints are centered on the Broadway and Lower Queen Anne locations of the popular chain.

“Per the complaints filed with L&I, all of the workers say that they never received any form of training on COVID-19 signs or symptoms, nor on workplace prevention of the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. One worker alleges that they ‘have been instructed not to turn away maskless customers … but rather to serve customers faster to avoid prolonged contact,'” the Seattle Times reports.

“We only received notice of the complaint this afternoon,” Eater quotes a spokesperson for Dick’s as saying in response. “We take the safety of our employees and our customers very seriously. We are currently investigating this and will share more information as soon as we can. Our rating with the King County Health Department is excellent and that includes our COVID safety protocols for employees and customers.”

Like many Capitol Hill eateries, Dick’s has reopened to serve customers through the pandemic restrictions. For a time early in the crisis, the Broadway drive-in’s customers had to do without fries. At the time, Dick’s said the temporary menu change was due to the challenge at implementing social distancing guidelines in the small space inside the Broadway drive-in’s kitchen.

Dick’s will continue to operate the two locations while the state investigates the claims.

