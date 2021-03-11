Capital gains tax and police reform — State legislators to hold 43rd District Virtual Town Hall

A pre-spring tradition has been an annual gathering of our state representatives and senators for a community meeting about the goings on in Olympia. Saturday, you can tune in for a virtual town hall version of this political rite of spring as Reps. Nicole Macri and Frank Chopp, and Sen. Jamie Pedersen take part in an online update on the legislative session:

43rd District Virtual Town Hall

Saturday March 11, 20201 at 1 PM PST – 2 PM PST

Join your 43rd District representatives for a live virtual town hall on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. Reps. Nicole Macri and Frank Chopp and Sen. Jamie Pedersen will share their thoughts on their legislative priorities and answer your questions on the issues you care about. Submit questions ahead of time: surveymonkey.com/r/MRKT88X Or submit questions live during the event by leaving a question in the comment section.

Our Seattle-area state lawmakers have said they are working on a suite of legislation that would look to improve police accountability across Washington through a more stringent officer decertification process, a public use of force database, and create a statewide civilian-led body for misconduct investigations. You also might want to ask about the plans for a new state capital gains tax and concerns efforts to forge a statewide payroll tax won’t undermine Seattle’s tax on large companies.

