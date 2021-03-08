Capitol Hill Community Post | Capitol Hill Branch Library book drop re-opens

From Kay Kirkpatrick, Adult Services Librarian — The Seattle Public Library

We thought Capitol Hill denizens might be interested to hear! With a minimum of fanfare the Capitol Hill Branch Library bookdrop has re-open for business. After closing almost a year ago on March 13, the branch drop is once again available to patrons who need to return borrowed items. Since the library is now fine-free, there’s no need to worry about any fines that might have accrued! We also have 2020 tax forms available to pick up inside the lobby. The branch has been open daily from 10-6 for restroom use for some time. Full details on where to find other services is available on our webpage.

Stay Safe and Happy Reading!

