Capitol Hill Community Post | Public art installation above 12th and Pike

From the University of Washington Photomedia program

A public art installation by students in the University of Washington’s Photomedia program, led by local artist Rafael Soldi, is on display on the windows of Capitol Hill’s Hybrid Space. Students in the upper-level class have focused on the idea of research in their art practice, narrowing in on specific topics through analysis and discovery.

Each student’s research has been developed and adapted throughout the quarter and represents various topics from Duwamish land reclamation to Seattle policing concerns. The Hybrid Space’s windows face the public on the corner of 12th Ave. and E Pike St. and will feature the projection exhibition until Friday, Mar. 19.

