Capitol Hill Community Post | Spruce Street Mini Park survey closes March 14 – Please Participate and help shape the play area!

From Seattle Parks

Spruce St Mini Park Play Area survey closes on March 14, 2021. Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR) encourages the neighborhood to participate in the short survey https://seattle.surveymonkey.com/r/sprucestpa to provide input on the final design and play area equipment selection.

SPR would like to thank everyone who participated in the Online Open House on February 27. To review the Online Open House please visit https://youtu.be/HuibspZsKt8 and then take the survey. The Online Open House provides the community an opportunity to learn about the project, hear from the design team and provide input on the preferred schematic design and the three play equipment options.

We wanted to thank you in advance for contributing your thoughts on what is most important to you as we move forward with this project. The design team incorporated previous community input into the play area schematic design, and we are excited to share it with you along with the play equipment options.

As part of the play area renovation project, SPR is partnering with the Office of Arts & Culture and will collaborate with the community on public art. Seattle Parks and Recreation, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Planning Artists (Damon Brown & Hasaan Kirkland), and a small team of community members are looking to commission an artist or artist team of two, to collaborate with and install a mural project for the Spruce St Mini Park Play Area Renovation. The selected artist/artist team will be asked to develop an artwork that reflects the history and diversity of the Central Area community. Please watch for information about the Call for Artists coming out next month and contact Jason Huff (jason.huff@seattle.gov) for more information about the art project at Spruce St Park.

Spruce Street Mini Park is located at 160 21st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 in the Central Area at the corner of 21st Ave. and E Fir St. For more information on the project, to review the Online Open House and find the survey link please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/spruce-street-mini-park-play-area-renovation. If you have any questions about the project please contact Janice Liang at Janice.liang@seattle.gov or 206-507-3058.

