Capitol Hill Easter Weekend: Pastor Kaleb stays virtual, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invite you to ‘Get Drenched with Hope’

With Seattle facing challenges as it makes what many hope will be a push through to a more complete reopening, it’s a good time for hope and inspiration. Some traditions of Capitol Hill will help give you both this coming Easter Weekend.

Get Drenched with Hope by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence : Capitol Hill’s Wildrose Bar will host the Sisters for a Saturday ceremony to soak your spirit in the holy water of the Abbey of Saint Joan:

It’s been a long, long pandemic and it’s not over yet. But spring has sprung, vaccine availability is increasing, and the days are getting warmer. Come scream (from a distance, with your mask on) and vent the frustrations of the last year out the sympathetic listening ears of of your favorite secular drag nuns, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Abbey of Saint Joan. We will cleanse you of your fears and sufferings from a socially approved distance with water guns. If you choose to make it into a wet t-shirt contest, that’s up to you. If you ask Shelley nicely, maybe she’ll sell you a hot toddy or some other tasty beverage shit. Other acts and surprises to come.

Stop by starting at 5:30 PM Saturday for your cathartic squirt.

Pastor Kaleb’s Sunday Service

Sunday, April 4th, 11:30am PDT pre-show, 12:00pm noon show

Where: https://www.pastorkaleb.com

Cost: Free, no registration required.

It’s a theatrical Easter service produced with love and earnest satire by some of Seattle’s top comic, cabaret, and musical performers, now available to a broader audience.



For Capitol Hill-area kids, there’s also a free Easter basket pick-up offered. Quantities are limited so sign up ASAP. This year, the show benefits nonprofit Plymouth Housing. You can donate to rent@plymouthhousing.org via Paypal.

No City of Seattle egg hunts again this year: 2021 will mark the second year the city-organized hunts have been canceled. Lots of families will organize their own in neighborhoods and parks. If you live in an area with families or you think your neighbors might like to search for colorful plastic eggs and are feeling your inner Easter Bunny, it’s another good year to help organize a safe and socially distanced hunt.

