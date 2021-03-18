Capitol Hill’s next burger joint? Bombay Burger with masala on a bun

The corner of 15th and Madison will be home to a new adventure in masala. Bombay Burger is coming to the restaurant suite part of E Madison’s Broadcast Apartments.

“There’s a lot of walking, a lot of clubs nearby,” Seattle Indian restaurant veteran Amardeep Singh tells CHS. “We just want to bring another option for customers.”

The Singh family knows the neighborhood. The creators of Kanak forged a deal to make way for Indian street food venture Spice Waala in 2019 but their success on the street left the Singh’s hungry for more business on the Hill. With Spice Waala growing into a neighborhood community leader and expanding, Singh and his family business partners are excited to reconnect with the neighborhood with a new twist on their flavors and recipes.

Bombay Burger is an opportunity for a family that has made a life around the cuisine to be part of shaping a trend around new forms of Indian food instead of the freezer aisle at Trader Joe’s.

The ground beef burger might be considered a symbol of life in the United States but at Bombay Burger and the growing wave of Indian burger joints across the country, the cow remains sacred. Bombay Burger’s menu is still being worked out but will include classic Indian dishes in the American sandwich format — think chicken tikka masala on a bun or a curried chickpea burger.

Bombay Burger will replace Pho Huy in the corner restaurant space after about two years of business for Huyen Le’s Vietnamese eatery.

It joins a neighborhood burger scene that includes Broadway classic Dick’s Drive-in, Pike/Pine original Li’l Woody’s, Broadway’s 8oz Burger, Portland import Little Big Burger, Madison Valley peak’s Two Doors Down, and First Hill’s 206 Burger. And, while not technically a burger joint, we have to mention The DeLuxe before you remind us in comments. Meanwhile, 12th Ave’s Katsu Burger says welcome to Capitol Hill’s International burger scene.

Singh says the fusion concept is a good one for the space and should fit in nicely as the city wakes back up from months of COVID-19 restrictions. The plan is for Bombay Burger to be up and running with burgers and beer by early April.

Bombay Burger will open soon at at 1420 E Madison. It’s not live yet but you can watch bombayburgerseattle.com for updates.

