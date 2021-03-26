Capitol Hill’s Seattle Asian Art Museum hosts weekend ‘Stop Asian Hate’ memorial

A community effort to honor the lives of the women of Asian descent killed in the Atlanta shootings and to stand up against a rise in hate crime against Asian American and Pacific Islander and Asian immigrant communities in Seattle and across the country will take place over the weekend on the steps of the Seattle Asian Art Museum in Capitol Hill’s Volunteer Park.

The SAAM invites you to visit its steps for a personal moment of silence and to leave flowers or an offering at the site:

In recognition of these lives taken so violently, we invite you to take a moment of silence on the steps of the Asian Art Museum. A community memorial will be available for the public to contribute to and visit from Noon on Saturday, March 27, through 5 pm Sunday, March 28.

The 1400 E Prospect museum in the center of Volunteer Park remains shuttered after months of COVID-19 restricted closures but is hosting the memorial as it “stands united with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Asian immigrant families, friends, colleagues and communities locally and across the country, in the wake of rising violence against these communities over the last year.”

CHS reported here on the rise in racially motivated hate crimes in Seattle in 2020 as rhetoric about the “China virus” flared. Statistics show the problem has continued in 2021 as the King County Prosecutor’s office says it continues to charge more people in bias cases than ever before.

