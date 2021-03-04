City has few answers in neighborhood meeting over Miller Playfield encampments

When an encampment at Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park was swept in December, nearby parks saw a growth in tents as some unsheltered people looked for new places to go. One of those growing campsites is 19th Ave’s Miller Playfield.

Now with the district making plans for students to return to the adjacent Meany Middle School and the kids at nearby St. Joseph’s School already back in the classroom, neighbors met virtually Wednesday night with Deputy Mayor Casey Sixkiller and other city officials. The meeting organized by the Jesuit parish was set ostensibly, organizers said, to hear the city’s plans for interacting with the encampments over the next couple weeks and implore the city to prioritize removing individuals from Miller and find housing options for them.

“We invite you to join us, but want to make clear this will not be an open forum where anyone can speak,” the invite read. “We want to be very focused on getting concrete responses from the Deputy Mayor.”

“It’s an emergency, so if the city isn’t up to it, we need to know that,” one attendee said, summing up the tone of the night’s conversation.

The meeting came amid growing complaints about trash and disorder blamed on the encampments even as the COVID-19 crisis continues and limits safe options for shelter during the pandemic. It also fell only hours after Seattle Police officers and parks employees cleared about 20 people from Denny Park earlier Wednesday. Public health guidelines advise against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis if there are no safe shelter alternatives available.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration has taken to touting the pounds of trash collected under a “Clean City” surge program set to end in April that has been focused on “removing trash to begin to set Seattle up for clear road to recovery—for our businesses, schools, neighborhoods, and residents.”

“Our challenges here at the city are not just about CDC guidance,” Sixkiller told the attendees of St. Joseph’s online session Wednesday night. “It is about access to services, it’s access to housing… We don’t have places for people to go and so as a result folks have found other ways to survive through the past year.”

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Sixkiller pointed to investments in permanent supportive housing that could make a dent later this year as well as 221 hotel spaces expected to open this month to show how the city is looking to get people who are homeless off the streets. He added that the city continues to work with the county to bring on additional shelter capacity.

Sixkiller said that homeless services nonprofit REACH has been at the playfield at a “pretty regular clip” to try to connect people with services and shelter. Chloe Gale, who runs REACH, noted that the relatively new JustCARE program, made up of a coalition of local organizations, was able to move some unsheltered people with very high needs from Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District.

“That model can be replicated,” Gale said in a Zoom chat. “We do not have that option available right now.”

CHS reported here on the funding challenges these kinds of expensive — but effective — programs face.

Sixkiller said Wednesday that Seattle remains in a tough position to move folks inside when there is currently so little shelter availability.

One community member pushed the city to set up a pilot program to “compassionately move” a few people per day into the available shelter spaces or hotel rooms. Sixkiller, who noted he was at Miller Park Wednesday, said city officials are “working through that plan” to move people into alternative housing. When? “Well, kids are coming back pretty soon, so you know, but again it’s a matter of whether we have shelter units for them to come to.”

Responding to concerns on sanitation, Sixkiller noted that, on February 18th, the city pulled out 7,500 pounds of trash from the encampment made up of just under 50 tents at the time.

Seattle Parks and Recreation superintendent Jesús Aguirre told the 50-plus community members in attendance Wednesday that on Mondays a team goes to Miller Playfield to remove debris and clear the right-of-way over sidewalks, which was a concern when CHS reported on this in late December.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Seattle Parks and Rec maintenance crews pick up trash at Miller. “If it feels like it’s not happening enough, we can look at it,” Aguirre said.

The outdoor bathrooms at the playfield had been closed due to vandalism and, at the request of Miller Community Center staff, public toilets were replaced with portable Sanican restrooms, according to Aguirre.

Sixkiller, meanwhile, expressed frustration with the Seattle City Council’s moves to cut police funding that he sees as hamstringing some of the city’s public safety response. The council is currently considering a new proposal to cut $5.4 million from the 2021 police budget to account for the department’s overspending. The council previously sliced around 20% out of SPD’s spending for 2021 and shifted the money to other departments, and social and community programs.

For many on the virtual meeting call, concerns stemmed from their worries about their neighborhood, the ability to use the sports field, and kids returning to the Meany campus. While the pandemic had posed a roadblock for youth sports, loosened restrictions have teams returning to fields and put more people into direct contact with the encampments that have formed through the winter. Some youth leagues have refused to hold practices and games at the field. Meanwhile, the preschool program that utilizes the Meany campus at Miller has continued through the pandemic and amid the encampments.

Repeatedly pressed on specifics for the future of the Miller Park encampments at 19th and Thomas, Sixkiller tried to recognize the frustrations, saying “I know it’s probably a very unsatisfying conversation because I don’t have all the answers you want and I don’t have all the solutions that you want, but what I can guarantee you is that we are trying to figure it out.”

“Trust me, I am as frustrated as you all, not only because of the challenges both bureaucratic and funding and everything else, but at the end of the day we’re talking about humans,” said Sixkiller. “We want them to be inside and on a path to breaking their cycle of homelessness.”

It’s not clear, yet, what actions the Durkan administration will take at Miller but after the clearances at Cal Anderson and Denny Park, it is clear City Hall is ready to be responsive to complaints and concerns from neighbors and businesses — even if it doesn’t have the resources to do more than sweep the camps to other corners of the city.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.