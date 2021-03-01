COVID-19 closures and a few hopes of new locations: Little Neon Taco, By Tae, Drizzle and Shine, and more

With word of a sad closing on First Hill — and some good news about some return visits planned for Capitol Hill — here are a few area COVID-19 crisis closures to catch up on.

Little Neon Taco : Even the lower rent from a reduced footprint couldn’t save the Boren favorite from small space master Monica Dimas. The three-year-old fixed-space home for her Neon Tacos is no more. Dimas announced the closure and said to watch for Little Neon Tacos at E Pike natural wine bar turned temporary COVID-19 era natural wine shop La Dive. “We are so grateful for the support of our friends and neighbors during this time,” Dimas writes. “We know that this year has been hard on everyone and while we are sad to be leaving our current location, we’re excited to partner with La Dive to keep doing what we do best: feeding good people good food.”

: Another closure in the food and drink neighborhood is hopefully more of a move than a permanent end. CHS reported on chef Sun Hong opening of the By Tae lunch counter in Chophouse Row in late 2018. Hong decided to close the counter and is looking for a new location, Eater reports. Drizzle and Shine : Small, independent retailers have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. CHS checked in with 15th Ave E sustainable goods and fashion retailer Drizzle and Shine over last summer to see how pandemic-era retailing was going. This weekend, shop owner Jean White said she was moving Drizzle and Shine fully online while she waits to eventually reopen in a new location:

Our lease is up, and we’ll be moving exclusively online for the foreseeable future. We’re big believers in making personal connections and making vegan and sustainable eco wares available for people to see, feel, and try on in person. When pandemic days are behind us, we’ll be looking for a new store location

In the meantime, the store remains open and is holding a moving sale. You can learn more at drizzleandshine.com.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 12/29/20

Food and drink

The Wandering Goose , reported 12/29/2020

, reported 12/29/2020 Barca , announced 11/11/2020

, announced 11/11/2020 Suika, lease issues, announced 9/27/2020

lease issues, announced 9/27/2020 Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

Everyday Music , 10th Ave, June 2021

, 10th Ave, June 2021 QFC , 15th Ave E, 4/24/21

, 15th Ave E, 4/24/21 Sameday Testing , 15th Ave E, February

, 15th Ave E, February GameStop, Broadway , 2020

, 2020 Velocity Dance Center, 12th Ave, will continue as organization but leaving Capitol Hill space, announced 12/4/20.

12th Ave, will continue as organization but leaving Capitol Hill space, announced 12/4/20. Stock and Pantry , E Pine, announced 10/14/20

, E Pine, announced 10/14/20 Take 2 , 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20

, 15th Ave E, announced 9/30/20 No Parking , E Pike, announced 9/5/20

, E Pike, announced 9/5/20 Ritual House , 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20

, 19th Ave E, reported 7/15/20 Totokaelo , 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20

, 10th Ave, reported 7/13/20 Mode of Fitness , E Pine

, E Pine Urban Outfitters , Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant

, Broadway, youth fashion chain's exit began last summer as Broadway Market began search for new tenant Le Frock, E Pike, consignment shop announced permanent closure in April

