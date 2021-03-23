Death of a Capitol Hill candy shop

It is sour news. Rocket Fizz, Capitol Hill’s only candy shop, is dying:

It’s true. Our lease expires March 31 so we’ll turn into a pumpkin (mellowcreme) at the stroke of midnight. We opted not to renew the multi-year agreement at the Hollywood Lofts building.

“We’re grateful for the five years (of mostly) fun and sweet customers. No immediate plans to reopen, in Seattle,” owner Theresa Sindelar adds.

It will not be the sweetest repose.

Rocket Fizz’s final days on Capitol Hill through pandemic included a break-in and the lockdown blues as Sindelar turned to community fundraising to make ends meet.

(Images: Rocket Fizz)

The franchise store part of a national chain of sweet spots opened on Broadway in the summer of 2016 when only trick or treaters wore masks and the street around the just-opened light rail station was ready to bounce back after years of construction. Sindelar moved to Seattle to start the shop after helping her brother with his candy shop in Lincoln, Nebraska.

It was just so fun to have happy customers every day – i just kind of fell in love with concept and found out Seattle didn’t have one yet, so he kind of helped me get it off the ground. We figured Capitol Hill has a great vibe and a kinda fits in with our inventory,” Sindelar said at the time.

With its lease at a milestone, Rocket Fizz’s fizzle might not fit squarely in CHS’s roster of COVID-19 closures but we’re adding it to the pandemic list of shutdowns. It was a sweet little business until a bitter 2020 came along.

The 127 Broadway E shop is still open for a few more days if you want to stock away some sweetness for the rest of 2021.

Capitol Hill and Central District COVID-19 Crisis Closures: CHS has tried to confirm all reported statuses. Please let us know if any information needs to be updated chs@capitolhillseattle.com -- LAST UPDATED: 3/23/21

Food and drink

Little Neon Taco , reported 3/1/2021

, reported 3/1/2021 By Tae , reported 3/1/2021

, reported 3/1/2021 R Place , reported 2/2/2021

, reported 2/2/2021 The Wandering Goose , reported 12/29/2020

, reported 12/29/2020 Barca , announced 11/11/2020

, announced 11/11/2020 Suika, lease issues, announced 9/27/2020

lease issues, announced 9/27/2020 Juicebox Cafe , announced 9/28/20

, announced 9/28/20 Heritage Distilling Capitol Hill , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Amandine , closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20

, closing 9/30/20 announced 9/25/20 Bar Sue , announced 9/25/20

, announced 9/25/20 Marination Station , announced 9/14/20

, announced 9/14/20 Ha Na , announced 8/27/20

, announced 8/27/20 Intrigue Coffeehouse , announced 8/21/20

, announced 8/21/20 Nates Wings & Waffles, Happy Grillmore and the Central District Ice Cream Company , announced 8/6/20

, announced 8/6/20 Americana, Broadway, announced 7/23/20

The Lounge by AT&T and Ada’s Discovery Cafe , E Thomas, announced 7/7/20

, E Thomas, announced 7/7/20 Bill's Off Broadway , E Pine, announced 6/24/20

, E Pine, announced 6/24/20 Stumptown , 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20

, 12th Ave, announced 5/26/20 Adana , 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20

, 15th and Pine, announced 5/21/20 Tougo , 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open

, 18th and Union, announced early April, Yesler location remains open My Thai, 10th Ave E, closed but we're not sure when it shuttered

Retail and more

