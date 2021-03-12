Delayed by pandemic and red tape, Museum of Museums now open on First Hill

“Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your support. Thank you for believing in us,” the folks behind First Hill’s Museum of Museums write. The new arts and events venue on Boylston just above Broadway created out of a converted medical building can finally open to the masked, socially distanced public after being delayed by red tape related to the change in the building’s permitted use.

CHS visited the project from First Hill entrepreneur Greg Lundgren in November as the venue’s hoped-for debut approached. Now that the city says it is cool for MoM to be a museum, Lundgren can move ahead on his mission to build a better Seattle by increasing the artist population and creating spaces for exhibition, while fostering the creative scene.

Opening amid current restrictions means MoM will begin operating at 25% capacity with staggered entries every half hour. Tickets must be bought online and cannot be purchased at the museum. Opening weekend brings the Goodwitch/Badwitch group exhibition to the venue, exploring “the intersection of contemporary art, ritual, and witchcraft through the eyes of more than forty artists.”

But, let’s be honest. The real draw is having something to do and someplace to go.

On Capitol Hill, the Seattle Asian Art Museum remains shuttered despite the reopening of its parent Seattle Art Museum downtown. SAAM shuttered in mid-March 2020 as COVID-19 numbers began to rise. Only weeks earlier that February, the building had reopened after three years of closure and construction to overhaul and expand the museum.

Meanwhile, First Hill’s Frye Art Museum began allowing visitors with “member only previews” in late October only to go through another darkened period. It has since reopened with a reservation system and limited hours.

The Museum of Museums is located at 900 Boylston. You can learn more — and purchase tickets — at museumofmuseums.com.

