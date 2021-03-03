Di Fiora, one we missed in 2020, providing stylish comfort on First Hill in 2021

Here’s something new and tasty we missed last year growing in the space where First Hill and Capitol Hill meet.

Di Fiora opened last year in new construction where First Hill’s University, Union, and Boylston meet just up from the bustle of E Pike but didn’t make CHS’s roster of new 2020 openings. Error!

Owner and chef Thidaphat “Chimme” Ariyahirantrakul’s cafe has thrived through pandemic thanks to what the Seattle Time calls “a new kind of comfort food” —

The food at Di Fiora — new on the Pike/Pine edge of First Hill — gets such care in presentation that even in a to-go box, it begs for admiration, then documentation, prior to consumption. Colors pop, as in the vibrant saffron curry in which four big scallops bathe; each one of them ferries a half cherry tomato, too, plus a tiny green sprig of dill. It’s so nice to have extra care lavished on your takeout.

The Di Fiora menu is focused on “Asian with a twist of European cuisine,” Ariyahirantrakul says.

When we heard from her a year ago as she was preparing to open the “casual eat in or takeout space,” Ariyahirantrakul was excited about trying something new. “We think Capitol Hill and First Hill haven’t seen something quite like Di Fiora before so get ready!,” she wrote.

Now the stylish chef and first time restaurant owner is keeping things moving with the new First Hill cafe and its busy social media feed of food and drink glamour shots. If you’re looking for comfort — and a nice presentation, consider Di Fiora so we can finally put 2020 behind us.

Di Fiora is located at 1320 University. You can learn more at difiora.com.

