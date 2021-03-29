Driver flees after smashing truck into Capitol Hill’s Ruckus pot shop

Seattle Police were investigating after someone smashed a white Chevy pickup into the storefront of Capitol Hill pot shop Ruckus and fled the scene early Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 AM at the 14th and Republican store where police could be seen cautiously approaching the truck and smashed-up pot shop. There were no occupants in the vehicle and it did not appear that the truck entered far enough to allow entry into the store.

There were no arrests and no reported injuries. Seattle Fire was dispatched for an extrication rescue but the call was quickly canceled. Multiple Seattle Police vehicles responded to the scene.

Just around the corner from both a Walgreens and the heavily fortified 15th Ave E Uncle Ike’s, the area is home to several security cameras. Police could be seen recording the location of several cameras near the crash scene.

According to police scanner updates, the vehicle is registered to a Queen Anne-area address and had not been reported stolen.

UPDATE: SPD is investigating the incident as an attempted break-in:

Due to the location of the business, it was apparent that the vehicle into the building was a deliberate act to gain access to the business to commit a burglary. The vehicle had gained entry but there was a secondary security gate within the business, stopping any further burglary activities. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted who stated they had recently sold the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.

Engaged in an ongoing business rivalry with larger competitor Uncle Ike’s, Ruckus has been the target of periodic ripoff attempts over recent years including a December 2019 armed hold-up that police say appears to have been part of a string of pot shop robberies. The shop was also robbed in May of 2019 and in October of 2018 police say an armed perpetrator made off with $5,000 in pot shop cash. Ruckus opened as the first legal pot shop on Capitol Hill in late 2015.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.