Examiner: Plans for E Union affordable cross-laminated timber apartment building can move forward

Affordable developer Community Roots Housing can move forward on its the cross-laminated timber Heartwood Apartments project near 14th and Union.

Formerly known as Capitol Hill Housing, the developer faced an environmental appeal of the city’s approval of its plans for an 8-story apartment building on what is now a parking lot on the corner of 14th Ave E and E Union, diagonally across from Skillet Diner.

The city’s Hearing Examiner decided last week to uphold the approval despite the appeal brought by a resident of the neighboring Helen V apartments building also owned by Community Roots Housing over access to handicapped parking provided in the lot.

The appeal also raised issues around potential noise and disruptions to the Helen V residents during construction. In the decision, the examiner reminded the city and the developer to “coordinate as appropriate” with Helen V residents to avoid disruptions.

Once built, the Heartwood Apartments will include some ground floor retail, and 126 units. Rents in the new building will be designed to be affordable to people with an income level between 60% and 100% of the area median. The building will include no parking.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.