Gay bar Union now open in new home after classic Capitol Hill four-block move

Gay bar Union has completed a classic Capitol HIll move and reopened just four blocks from its first home in the neighborhood.

“I hope that the community that we service and that has adopted us as a second home joins in the excitement of our ability to relocate and reopen,” Union partner Greg Scheaffer told CHS about the planned move back in September.

Born in the summer of 2018 at 14th and Union, the bar has reopened closer to the Pike/Pine core after an overhaul to the space most recently home to Portland export Sizzle Pie and its heavy metal-hued Dark Bar.

The new tenant has swapped out the rock and the darkness for patio wood and Pride rainbows.

Meanwhile, Union has new food and drink neighbors including Optimism Brewing, Metier, Soi, Gokan, Frankie and Jo’s, and the Renee Erickson trio of General Porpoise Doughnuts, Bar Melusine, and Bateau.

For Scheaffer and Hill gay bar legends Nathan Benedict, Steve Nyman — former owners of Inside Passage and Thumper’s — Opening under COVID-19 restrictions means Union customers will need to review the bar’s guide to requested etiquette during the ongoing pandemic including a request that customers remain masked when interacting with staff.

Starting March 17th, Seattle’s Lumen Field mega site and clinics and pharmacies around the city will begin welcoming important new communities to the ranks of vaccine eligibility: essential workers including public transit workers, law enforcement and fire department personnel, and vital grocery, agriculture, and food processing workers — but not food and drink workers. Monday, advocates including the Seattle Restaurant Alliance announced a 3,500-name petition effort calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to add restaurant and hospitality workers to the list in the next phase of vaccine eligibility.

The bar’s move echoes choices many in the neighborhood have made over the years to find new apartments and homes often within blocks of their previous addresses.

Union, meanwhile, isn’t the only LGBTQ+ nightlife venue undergoing important changes heading into spring and summer. E Madison’s Pony is hard at work overhauling its popular patio after a $250,000 deal with the city to make way for a coming bus transit project on the busy street.

Union is now open at 1009 E Union. You can learn more at unionseattle.com.

