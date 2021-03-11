‘Honor system’ — Capitol Hill’s essential food and drink workers have decision to make on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Seattle is ramping up vaccination efforts to the highest levels yet and with the new resources will come eligibility for some types of essential workers.

But there will be no protection for a key group of workers essential to the city and Capitol Hill.

The solution? Well, that might be a matter of the state vaccination system’s honor code and making some personal decisions about who should be considered an essential worker.

“Restaurant workers and all of the coffee shop workers are not included in the essential workers definition to be given vaccine,” Espresso Vivace owner David Schomer says. “This is especially dangerous for our community because many people take off their mask to enjoy food or coffee indoors at establishments that are allowing indoor dining in order to survive.”

Up until now, the idea of people “line jumping” and getting vaccinated ahead of eligible groups has been repugnant. Our hospital workers, the elderly, those at the highest risk of suffering and death — those were the people the shots needed to get to. But as Washington moves to a new layer of its vaccination rollout and the national supplies from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna are projected to reach levels necessary to serve every adult in the nation before summer, a much fuzzier moral environment awaits.

If you think you are essential, March 22nd might just be your time. UPDATE: Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the addition of “Phase 1B, Tier 2” of the state’s just a little bit too complicated vaccination groupings will be moved up five days to March 17th.

Inside Vivace’s Broadway location, signs ask in the friendliest way possible for customers to wait to enjoy their coffee outside so they don’t lift their mask in the shop. Schomer has reopened Vivace to continue serving customers but says he won’t open indoor seating until his staff is vaccinated.

“Anybody studying the science would have to agree that it’s not safe even though the governor allowed 25% capacity indoors or eating or drinking,” Schomer says.

Other Capitol Hill food and drink venues including Ada’s Technical Books and Café are also speaking out on the shortcoming in the eligibility tiers.

What should these restaurants, bars, and cafes and their workers do? And what happens if you decide the state’s roster of early eligibility for essential workers should apply to you?

“Ultimately, vaccine distribution in Washington is based on the honor system,” a representative for the Washington State Department of Health tells CHS. “We trust people in Washington to accurately self-report the individual factors that determine their vaccine distribution phase.”

Saturday, the largest civilian-led vaccination site in the nation will open in the event center at Seattle’s Lumen Field. The massive 190,000-square-foot center is hoped to eventually scale up to serving around 150,000 people a week as officials look to push the city’s vaccination rate to 70%, the level believed to be necessary for Seattle to fully emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

Seattle officials say efforts to reach vulnerable residents including communities of color have been successful here with at least 65% of those 65 years old and older in all parts of the city receiving at least one shot of vaccine.

The Lumen center is being readied as the first massive escalation from the early rounds of eligibility — for medical personnel and the most vulnerable including those 65 and older — is set to begin in two weeks.

On March 22nd March 17th, the Seattle mega site and clinics and pharmacies around the city will begin welcoming important new communities to the ranks of vaccine eligibility: essential workers including public transit workers, law enforcement and fire department personnel, and vital grocery, agriculture, and food processing workers.

Operating under the state’s guidelines, the city facility, too, is using the “honor system” to determine eligibility.

“At this time, the City of Seattle has no intention to request proof of employment at any of our clinics, from Rainier Beach, to West Seattle, to the Lumen Field Event Center,” a spokesperson for Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office tells CHS. “In order to reduce barriers to access, we operate on the honor system. If you register for an appointment, we trust that you are indeed eligible, and will vaccinate you.”

County facilities like those in Kent and Auburn have so far asked about eligibility criteria like age and residency in south King County during the registration process but do not require “strict proof of eligibility,” a spokesperson tells CHS.

“We’ve found that people largely respect the honor system. In addition, creating a system with strict requirements can make our sites less accessible to the residents who we are trying to prioritize for vaccination – Black, Indigenous, and People of Color residents who are elderly, speak a language other than English, or are immigrants.”

County officials say those priorities are increasingly being addressed.

Number of vaccinated high-risk adults in King County continues to increase. One or more doses in: 26% age 50-64; 70% age 65-74; 77% age 75 & older. Working to close disparity gap with Black/African American & Hispanic/Latinx elders with our great community partners. pic.twitter.com/rhaK0PQK0V — Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) March 11, 2021

“Vaccination appointments at the Lumen Field Event Center will be prioritized for community-based organizations serving Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, older adults, and immigrants and refugees, but DOH-eligible members of the public will be able to register for a vaccination at this site,” the city says. “To ensure this site aligns with the City’s equity goals, the City has opened up registration to community-based and faith-based organizations serving BIPOC communities in Lake City, the Central District, and the Chinatown-International District.”

Hospitals, big chain, and private providers like Swedish, QFC, or Safeway are also ramping up their vaccination efforts and new providers like Costco are joining the fray. These clinics and pharmacies have also been operating on an honor basis.

Officials say existing vaccine supply will initially limit Seattle’s mega site at Lumen to operating two to three days a week, serving approximately 5,000 people weekly. The site is “prepared to significantly ramp up in April and May into the summer,” officials said Wednesday.

Sign ups begin now for appointments at the center, or the city’s other existing sites in West Seattle and Rainier Beach. More city sites are planned. You can sign up for the notification list here.

With the Lumen Field Event Center ready to fire up its massive resources for getting vaccinations out to the rest of the Seattle and King County’s population, Capitol Hill restaurant and cafe workers will face a choice. There are others also left out of the official ranks like custodians, sex workers, retail workers, hair and beauty workers, and more who can make legitimate claims about facing significant risks to serve the public. While the system isn’t exactly designed to solve the problem, it has left room for individuals to sort it out. Come March 22nd March 17th, if you say you are essential, you will be essential.

