Mayoral candidate Echohawk calls for ’emergency action’ to stave off sweep in ‘growing crisis around the homeless tent encampment at Miller Playfield’

Concerns for the lives of the people living in the Miller Park encampments and worries about a sweep before next month’s planned return of in-classroom instruction at the campus’s Meany Middle School are driving Seattle mayor’s race candidate Colleen Echohawk to speak up now and call for the city to start emergency actions immediately.

“The main thing that is so frustrating, and the reason I’m running, is sweeps are so ineffective,” Echohawk tells CHS.

The executive director of the Chief Seattle Club human services agency says the situation at Miller underlines her campaign’s mission to make the city’s response to the homelessness crisis a core of the 2021 election — even if they don’t win, “we push efforts,” she said Tuesday morning.

In her statement, Echohawk called for “emergency rehousing of homeless people living in parks and public spaces that follows the JustCare model — transitioning people to a safe place to sleep while providing wrap-around services such as mental health and addiction treatment.”

Echohawk said those services along with the physically safe spaces are key.

“This is a humanitarian crisis, and it’s not working for anyone,” Echohawk said in the press release sent to media Tuesday. “It’s not working for the people in the tents. It’s not working for the neighbors living nearby. It’s not working for the people that want to use the playfield and it’s not working for the Meany community with school starting back up.”

CHS has an inquiry out to Durkan’s office about its efforts at Miller and the concerns about any impending sweep.

CHS reported on concerns about the camps and tents raised earlier this month in a neighborhood virtual meeting set up by the nearby St. Joseph parish that included members of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s top brass including Deputy Mayor Casey Sixkiller.

“Our challenges here at the city are not just about CDC guidance,” Sixkiller told the attendees of the online session. “It is about access to services, it’s access to housing… We don’t have places for people to go and so as a result folks have found other ways to survive through the past year.”

But Echohawk and others are blasting the Durkan administration for inaction with FEMA funding available that, Echohawk says, would allow Seattle to “immediately begin moving homeless people into unused hotel space.”

Echohawk told CHS Tuesday that she has seen the change safe housing can bring.

“I have participated in hoteling people since March,” Echohawk said. “We have seen people who, number one, once they get stabilized, they say, please, I don’t like living this way.”

A study (PDF) from researchers at the University of Washington found that hotel shelter rooms reduced COVID-19 risk, improved sleep, hygiene and mental health for residents, and produced fewer 911 calls than congregate shelters, while increasing engagement with services.

CHS reported here on the city’s FEMA funding decision and the economic challenges faced by the effective but expensive JustCare model.

Meanwhile, Echohawk is in a major political battle as the field of candidates seeking to make a run for the Seattle mayor’s office in an incumbent-less race continues to grow. She needs to keep up with current Council President Lorena González and former Council President Bruce Harrell along with at least a dozen or so more candidates to make it through August’s top-two primary.

But the timing of her action on Miller is about the emergency. She says, with schools ordered to provide the option for in-person instruction starting April 19th, “the handwriting is on the wall” about a possible sweep — unless the city steps in and increases outreach and shelter options immediately.

“This is the time to do that case management,” Echohawk said.

In January, three weeks after police led a city sweep of encampments and activists from Cal Anderson, CHS reported on how encampments have grown in other Capitol Hill parks including Miller which has grown into the largest in the area even as the busy sports field continues to be used by neighbors and teams for practices and workouts and with the impending return to in-person class activity for Meany students.

Sixkiller said that workers from homeless services nonprofit REACH have been at the playfield at a “pretty regular clip” to try to connect people with services and shelter. Seattle Parks and Recreation superintendent Jesús Aguirre says on Mondays a team goes to Miller Playfield to remove debris and clear the right-of-way over sidewalks, and on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, maintenance crews pick up trash at Miller. The outdoor bathrooms at the playfield, meanwhile, had been closed due to vandalism and, at the request of Miller Community Center staff, public toilets were replaced with portable Sanican restrooms, according to Aguirre.

Some youth leagues have refused to hold practices and games at the field. Meanwhile, the preschool program that utilizes the Meany campus at Miller has continued through the pandemic and amid the encampments.

Seattle sweep actions have continued across the city. Seattle Police officers and parks employees cleared about 20 people from Denny Park earlier this month. Public health guidelines advise against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis if there are no safe shelter alternatives available. Meanwhile, the Durkan administration has touted the pounds of trash collected under a “Clean City” surge program set to end in April that has been focused on “removing trash to begin to set Seattle up for clear road to recovery—for our businesses, schools, neighborhoods, and residents.”

Meanwhile, other candidates in 2021 races are also making cases for their campaigns in the midst of the challenges at Miller and Meany:

In December in the week before Christmas leading up to the Cal Anderson sweep, activists tried to erect barriers and gather enough people to protest the action and block police. Echohawk said her current call is not a call for protest.

“It’s a policy stand. It’s a, ‘hey, can everyone call City Council?,’ stand,” the mayoral candidate said.

But if politics and diplomacy don’t work, is she ready to join activists in trying to block the city’s actions to sweep the tents and camps?

“I didn’t say I wouldn’t do that,” Echohawk said. “That’s something I need to think about.”

Echohawk’s full statement on the situation at Miller is below:

