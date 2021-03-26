Meteor? Reports and videos from across city as streaking lights cross Seattle sky — UPDATE: Rocket!

Just saw an amazing meteor over Seattle. Anybody else see it? pic.twitter.com/F6bZXqcaQW — Cameron Stokes (@clstokes) March 26, 2021

Videos showed streaking lights as reports from around Seattle described something like a meteor apparently burning up in the atmosphere lighting up the night sky over the city Thursday.

There has been no official confirmation of what caused the brief light show just after 9 PM but reports from areas across the city and the Pacific Northwest showed multiple streaks slowly sparkling and streaking across the sky.

We’ll update as we learn more. Let us know if you find interesting videos and pictures to share.

UPDATE: Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, reports the display was caused by a SpaceX rocket burning up on reentry after it “failed to make a deorbit burn.” You can thank Elon Musk for the show.

The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit. Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26. pic.twitter.com/FQrBrUoBHh — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) March 26, 2021

Not sure what streaked across the Seattle sky. Here's some video of it. Meteor shower or space junk. pic.twitter.com/9ejqJE0w2Q — Josh Dill (@joshjdill) March 26, 2021

Just caught a meteor shower on camera?? pic.twitter.com/dNCbFoaLOD — vampire enthusiast (@vampyreparty) March 26, 2021

Just saw this over the sky in the Seattle area, anyone else? Looked to pretty and creepy at the same time. They started fading and then disappeared completely. #stars #sky #meteor #seattle #aliens pic.twitter.com/QmBWcAvBB7 — Damian Ian (@DamianIan9) March 26, 2021

Meteor, asteroid ☄️ UFO 🛸 in Seattle pic.twitter.com/lGmzzTwIZa — RHurv (@RHurv) March 26, 2021

With John in the Morning at Night commentary https://t.co/MXef2ROxao — jseattle (@jseattle) March 26, 2021

