Meteor? Reports and videos from across city as streaking lights cross Seattle sky — UPDATE: Rocket!

Videos showed streaking lights as reports from around Seattle described something like a meteor apparently burning up in the atmosphere lighting up the night sky over the city Thursday.

There has been no official confirmation of what caused the brief light show just after 9 PM but reports from areas across the city and the Pacific Northwest showed multiple streaks slowly sparkling and streaking across the sky.

We’ll update as we learn more. Let us know if you find interesting videos and pictures to share.

UPDATE: Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, reports the display was caused by a SpaceX rocket burning up on reentry after it “failed to make a deorbit burn.” You can thank Elon Musk for the show.

