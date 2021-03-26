Now arriving: Flight Wine + Chocolate touches down on Capitol Hill

A flight delay at 13th and Pike? Owners at the new Capitol Hill chocolate shop and wine pairing cafe Flight Wine + Chocolate say they may have missed a few planned opening dates over the last few months but are now safely landed and open for business.

“We will be in ‘soft’ open mode for a few weeks – wine bottle, chocolate, merchandise, and gift card sales. Seated tastings, by appointment only, should be available by late April,” husband and husband team David Wildman and Kevin Morton tell CHS.

Current hours are Fridays through Sundays, noon to 7 PM.

CHS reported here in October on wine guy Wildman’s and chocolate guy Morton’s plans to offer flights of wine from Washington wineries paired with craft chocolates.

It’s been awhile since Fran did her chocolatey thing at the corner but Flight renews 13th and Pike’s place in Capitol Hill candy history in the super green Solis project created after developer Solterra acquired the former Fran’s Chocolates building and a 2016-approved plan to build the Passive House-certified mixed-use project at the corner.

The Solis has also planned to feature another new food and drink business in its retail mix. Q Cafe, a concept from Seattle-area escape room business Quest Factor, is the development’s commercial centerpiece. The Capitol Hill cafe dedicated to steampunk design, interactive games, and shiny desserts would be the second location for the company after a similar cafe opened in Issaquah this summer.

Meanwhile, Paint Salon also opened in the building as the first time owners have weathered the pandemic to join Capitol Hill’s seemingly unbreakable beauty economy.

Another Capitol Hill economy is apparently getting a pandemic boost. Chocolate is on the upswing as Rey Amargo has brought its 82 years of Mexican chocolate flavor to its new E Pike cafe.

At Flight, meanwhile, you can stop in to buy some sweets and make plans for future visits with a sit down pairing of fine wines, and specially selected chocolates.

Flight Wine + Chocolate is now open at 1300 E Pike. You can learn more at flightwineandchocolate.com.

