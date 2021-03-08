One arrested after group of drivers rev engines, burn donuts across Seattle and onto Capitol Hill

The squealing tires and burned rubber smoke of muscle car culture was visited on Capitol Hill early Monday Sunday morning with police not far behind.

Video posted to Reddit shows one of the cars burning donuts early Sunday in the intersection of Broadway and John amidst a caravan of shiny vehicles that paraded through Seattle overnight.

The around 12:30 AM disturbance came after police say they moved in on a large group of of 30 to 50 drivers and their souped-up cars in North Precinct after reports of reckless driving and a collision with a pedestrian involving a white Camaro. We do not have additional information on the condition of the person reportedly hit.

As police moved in, the drivers fled the scene, resurfacing minutes later on Capitol Hill where the display caught on video and more four-wheeled shenanigans took place.

Police again intervened and, according to SPD, stopped one vehicle exhibiting “heinous driving patterns.” Police say the driver was stopped and found to be “highly affected by marijuana” as was the driver’s juvenile passenger. The driver was arrested and booked for investigation of DUI. The juvenile was released to their parent or guardian.

Police say the large gathering of drivers and cars split into two groups and left the area — one headed north on I-5, the other south. Witnesses report some drivers hid on nearby side streets, darkening their headlights to avoid police.

Unlike municipalities to the north and south of the city, Seattle does not have specific drag racing or stunt driving laws. A SPD spokesperson said that the dangerous activities fall under the state’s reckless driving statutes.

