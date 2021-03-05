One year: What did you see during the pandemic?

This week marks one year since the first CHS headlines about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “Though global by definition, pandemics have local impacts,” local officials warned. “Pandemics can cause absenteeism, alter patterns of business and travel, interrupt supply chains, and affect the daily operations of your business.”

They were not kidding.

The crisis has been devastating across the country — and here in Seattle and King County. And it has been life changing well beyond your new masked fashion habits and pandemic era hairstyles.

We have survived a year. Many have not. Many have given their lives to making sure more make it. Many put themselves at incredible risk to make sure we can buy apples and bananas, enjoy a latte, or pick up dinner. Thanks for doing such a good job.

While our home neighborhoods around Capitol Hill and the Central District have been challenging places to live in a year of social unrest over the crucial issues of Black Lives Matter, and with questions around the homelessness crisis only becoming harder to answer, these streets, neighborhoods, and neighbors have also been at least some solace on a long and sometimes lonely trip through the pandemic filled with new and sometimes poignant scenes:

14th Ave E filled with socially distanced walkers and joggers

Recognizing your restaurant delivery person

Enjoying a takeout margarita on the walk home

The strange cardboard consumer cycle of the pandemic as recycling bins filled with packaging from comfort food, then exercise equipment, then huge flat screen TVs, then more exercise equipment

Tents and gazebos sprouting in front of businesses and in front and backyards, alleys, and breezeways

Kids missing school because the internet is down

Pandemic tipping

Puppies everywhere

Dirty masks on the ground or hanging from a bush becoming the new abandoned underwear

Plywood murals

Foggy glasses

Socially distanced and perfectly masked marches

Wondering if you’ll ever ride light rail again as you walk by Capitol Hill Station

Neighbor giving you the extra sourdough loaf

Zoom calls for everything

We are not yet at the end but we made it through a year. What did you see along the way that will help as we make it to the end?

CHS’s full COVID-19 coverage is here. Start here if you want to see it from the beginning.

