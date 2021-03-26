Police: Capitol Hill carjacking suspect busted after speeding through marchers, crashing in South Lake Union

Police say the suspect in a Thursday night Capitol Hill carjacking sped through a crowd of Black Lives Matters marchers before crashing and being taken into custody in South Lake Union.

According to East Precinct radio reports, the incident began around 8:15 PM with a reported fight near 11th and Pike and the theft of a Honda Accord last seen speeding westbound off the Hill. Police say the suspect later drove through the crowd of marchers marking 300 days of Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle. We do not have reports of injured among the marchers.



The car was reported crashed at Westlake Ave N and Thomas St just before 9 PM. SPD said the suspect also crashed into multiple vehicles.

It’s not clear what if any connection the auto theft had to the night’s protest march. The group was not in the area when the reported carjacking took place.

Officers clearing the scene of a collision at Westlake Ave N and Thomas Street. Driver of the black Honda is in custody after carjacking a victim in #CapitolHill, crashing into multiple other cars, and reportedly driving through a group of marchers #downtown. pic.twitter.com/nbcmFJguxK — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 26, 2021

Seattle Fire crews were called to 11th and Pike to treat one person injured during the fight and reported carjacking. SFD also responded to reported injuries at the crash scene after the suspect smashed into a hydrant.

The 300 Day march began earlier in the night on Capitol Hill before marching through downtown and back to Pike/Pine to end the night.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.