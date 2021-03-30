Police investigating after two to hospital in Judkins Park shooting

Two victims suffering gunshot wounds including one person reportedly shot in the chest were dropped at the Swedish Hospital emergency room on First Hill after a Monday night shooting near Judkins Park.

According to police and East Precinct radio updates, the 8 PM shooting took place in the 2200 block of S Norman in the area of the park and involved gunfire from at least two vehicles.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Norman St. Two victims have shown up at the hospital. Suspects are outstanding at this time. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 30, 2021

911 callers reported multiple shots just before 8 PM and described two vehicles speeding form the scene. Minutes later, Swedish notified police about the arrival of the two gunshot wound victims.

We do not have additional information about the condition of the two people reported shot at this time.

Police found at least one involved vehicle unoccupied near 23rd and Jackson, according to East Precinct radio updates. There were no reported arrests.

