Police: Medical emergency led to crash that killed man in street on 10th Ave E

The King County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed after being hit by a driver along 10th Ave E last week.

Meanwhile, the early investigation of the deadly Wednesday morning incident includes details that a medical emergency is believed to have led to the 9:15 AM crash.

William Anderson was struck and died at the scene. Seattle Fire crews performed CPR but could not save him. Police say the driver, a 65-year-old woman, crashed during a medical emergency as she drove north on 10th Ave E near Newton, running over Anderson, before smashing her sedan into a utility pole. The driver was taken by Seattle Fire to the hospital in critical condition. We do not have an update on her condition.

SPD says the investigation is ongoing but that she has not been cited in the case.

Police said they could not provide additional much information about how Anderson, a North Seattle Resident, was hit as the investigation into the collision remains open.

Police confirmed Anderson was struck while in the street as working along the side of the road. Anderson was struck behind a work van from a local handyman company. Calls to the company about the incident have not been returned.

Anderson would have turned 66 next week.

