Reminder: Please spring forward to Capitol Hill Daylight Saving Time

It is not good for your body and it can throw your timing for a loop. Capitol Hill Standard Time is ending Sunday. It is time again to jump forward to Capitol Hill Daylight Saving Time. First envisioned by Ben Franklin to give Americans an extra hour of daylight for brunch, CHDST is the crappy one. At 2 AM, your clock jumps ahead to make it 3 AM. You lose an hour of sleep. The cool one happens in the fall and gives you an extra hour of sleep. Your dogs and cats will be confused by all of it. Your kids and friend who is bad at “telling time” will be, too. The good news? The sun won’t set until after 7 PM starting Sunday night.