Reported racially motivated hate crimes nearly doubled last year in Seattle

A terrible aspect of the COVID-19 crisis seen early here in Seattle has only gotten worse during the pandemic. Bias crimes and race-based hate crime jumped in 2020 and prosecutors say the trend appears to be continuing this year.

The national issue has raised issues in International Districts around the country on policing and how best to respond to the bias crisis.

Here, Seattle Police Department records show a 93% jump in reports of racially motivated hate crimes in 2020 with 405 incidents reported through September, the most recent month available for public reporting. Overall, reported hate crimes were up 72% in the city.

In May, CHS reported on early examples of the attacks here in Seattle as biased beliefs about the COVID-19 outbreak spread and the Trump administration insisted on referring to the virus as the “Wuhan flu.”

The King County Prosecutor’s office says it charged 59 hate crime cases in 2020 — up from 39 in 2019 — and that the trend is continuing in 2021.

Meanwhile, SPD reports it has made an arrest in the latest case to cause concern in Seattle after an attack on two people in the ID last week.

