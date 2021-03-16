Seattle City Council earmarks $10.4M for ‘Community Safety Capacity Building’ — without police

The Seattle City Council Monday unanimously approved a $10.4 million Community Safety Capacity Building spending plan that officials hope will help fund organizations “building community safety from the ground up to end violence and reduce crime in Seattle neighborhoods.”

“Time and again, we’ve heard from our constituents that the response to poverty, behavioral health crisis, and homelessness shouldn’t be an armed police officer, but instead better resources and community-led programs that address these core needs. The fourteen members of the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice, including interim SPD Chief Diaz, recommend exactly this kind of investment in anti-violence strategies to combat increased violence and property offenses in cities across the country, including in Seattle,” Lisa Herbold, chair of the council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, said about the approved bill.

The legislation authorizes the Human Services Department to award $10.4 million for organizations “that provide community-led public safety initiatives.”

A request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued with applications due by Friday, April 9. Priority will be given to Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and Immigrant and Refugee-led community groups, as they are most impacted by racism, systems of oppression, and harm from violence and the criminal legal system.

The approval comes as Seattle officials have increasingly sought alternatives to policing including a new $30 million participatory budgeting process hoped to spur new spending on social programs, community health, and economic investment.

Meanwhile, opposition to the so-called “defund” movement appears likely to be a centerpiece in this year’s labor battle as the city tries to forge a new contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

