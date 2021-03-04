Small power outage near Volunteer Park after recycling truck tangles with wires

A recycling truck’s tangle with wires just off E Aloha created a small power outage Wednesday afternoon south of Volunteer Park.

According to Seattle City Light, around 100 customers were without power starting around 4 PM.

Photos provided by a CHS reader showed a large recycling truck tangled in wires and a snapped off utility pole in the alley next to the Volunteer Park Seventh Day Adventist Church near 13th and Aloha.

Seattle City Light was still investigating the issue and no estimate for restoration of power was available.

