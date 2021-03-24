Stymied on right to counsel legislation, Sawant opens up new fronts in fight for Seattle tenants rights over ‘just cause’ loopholes and credit checks

With her tenant right-to-counsel legislation delayed at the Seattle City Council pending legal questions, Councilmember Kshama Sawant announced Tuesday a slew of new measures she hopes to pass to aid renters.

The centerpiece would look to strengthen the city’s just cause eviction ordinance, which requires landlords to give a reason for kicking a tenant out. Sawant argues that it has stopped a lot of evictions since its passage in 1980, but needs to be strengthened to further protect renters.

The loophole with the current law, Sawant says, is that landlords do not have to renew a six-month or year long lease, effectively evicting tenants. The current just-cause protections shield renters from no-cause evictions in the middle of their lease, but not when it expires.

“The legislation that my office wants to bring forward will contain no loopholes, no exceptions,” Sawant said during a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee. “Every tenant should be covered by just-cause protections.”

In Olympia, Capitol Hill’s Rep. Nicole Macri is the primary sponsor of a bill that would make it harder for landlords to evict tenants. The proposal, which passed the House on a largely party-line vote this month, would require landlords to specify a reason — such as failure to pay rent, sexual harassment, or breaking the law — for evicting tenants living under certain leases.

The problem with this bill, according to Sawant, is a recently-added amendment that says “a landlord may terminate the tenancy without cause at the end of an initial lease term between three to 12 months upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice.” Effectively, this means landlords can evict tenants without cause in this case. If they do not provide that 60-day notice, then the lease becomes month-to-month and any eviction would require a specific reason.

“A step forward from the status quo, but contains seriously significant and troubling loopholes,” Sawant said.

The bill passed through a state Senate committee last week and is currently in the Rules Committee.

Sawant’s proposal would attempt to close this loophole by following the example of a law passed in Federal Way in 2019, which requires landlords offer tenants lease extensions two or three months before the end of a lease.

“Essentially, you never get to that end of a lease situation without good cause,” Sawant staffer Ted Virdone said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the City Council opted last week to hold off on Sawant’s “right to counsel” bill last week citing concerns about legal issues around the proposal. The council voted 6 to 3 to move a vote on the bill to the March 29th session. Council members Teresa Mosqueda and Tammy Morales joined Sawant in opposing the delay. Sawant was vocal in her frustration, accusing Council President Lorena González and opponents of trying to weaken the bill.

The legislation would entitle anyone facing eviction to an attorney at no cost, but could face a lawsuit since it gives everyone this right regardless of income. Washington’s state constitution prohibits cities from giving money to people “except for the necessary support of the poor and infirm.”

Similar legislation at the state level would require that courts appoint counsel for tenants earning income under 200% of the federal poverty level, which comes out to under $35,000 for a family of two and about $53,000 for a family of four.

The blitz of pro-renter legislative efforts comes as Seattle leans into an expanding reopening after months of COVID-19 lockdown and as Sawant awaits action from the State Supreme Court as it mulls the councilmember’s possible recall.

Sawant also announced Tuesday plans to introduce legislation prohibiting landlords from using credit checks in rental applications, which she calls the “new form of redlining.”

The Seattle Renters’ Commission penned a letter to Mayor Jenny Durkan and the council last month calling for the passage of such a ban, noting that studies consistently show “African American and Latino communities have lower credit scores as a group than whites.”

“We would be doing a disservice to communities of color if we do not acknowledge the systemic issues around economic opportunity and equal and fair pay for people of color,” the commission wrote in its letter. “We all acknowledge that communities of color have less income than white Americans.”

Sawant said in a Tuesday press release she will be working with the renters’ commission in the coming weeks to develop this legislation.

The District 3 council member cited other priorities, including:

Prohibit onerous, undemocratic, or abusive lease terms,

Allow rental history screenings to be transferable from one application to the next,

Extend relocation assistance to people ‘economically evicted’ by rent increases,

Protect renters from default evictions,

And ultimately, pass rent control.

“All tenants deserve basic rights, and the only way renters have won crucial victories in the last seven years is by their own grassroots fights, and by organizing alongside our socialist Council office,” Sawant said in her press release.

