‘The most precarious situation that we’ve ever seen’ — Seattle considers right to counsel and extending COVID-19 crisis eviction moratorium through 2021

The Seattle City Council is set to vote Monday on “right to counsel” legislation that would entitle anyone facing eviction to an attorney at no cost.

Under the bill, sponsored by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the city’s Department of Construction and Inspections would contract with a group of local attorneys and would be required to educate tenants about the new right to counsel in various languages. Similarly, landlords would be required to let their tenants know in eviction notices that they have this right.

Tenants would not have to accept counsel, but the measure would require that they be offered an attorney at no cost.

The councilmember and others are also calling for extension of the city’s eviction moratorium through 2021.

Sawant, “eviction defense experts,” and renter advocates are scheduled to be part of a Monday morning press conference where the District 3 rep’s office says they will explain “why the Seattle City Council should strike a double blow at evictions today, and vote for the Right to Counsel legislation without loopholes” and the moratorium extension resolution.

With Seattle and the state’s moratorium on all evictions during the COVID-19 crisis slated to end this month, Sawant is championing a resolution calling on the city to extend the prohibition through the end of the year. 50 community groups and tenants rights organizations have also called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to extend the restrictions. In February, a King County Superior Court judge upheld the city’s ban.

To provide eviction defense services, the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections has contracted with the King County Bar Association’s Housing Justice Project since 2019. Edmund Witter, the project’s senior managing attorney, said they handle about 2,500 eviction cases per year across King County and the legal assistance usually costs between $300 and $500.

In 2017, over 23% of Seattle tenants with legal counsel remained housed, compared to 14.6% of those without counsel, according to an HJP and Seattle Women’s Commission report of over 1,200 evictions from 2018. Meanwhile, in the Bronx, tenants with an attorney remained housed 86% of the time, a difference which the report attributes to weak tenant protections here and the “lack of a centralized, efficient eviction prevention system.”

“One of the things that we need to do is make the process less complicated to navigate,” Witter told CHS. “It might be the case that if you’re a tenant who is behind on the rent, you might be given 15 different phone numbers to call and I think that there is a narrative that says that that’s increasing accessibility, but actually I think it’s my experience that it has the opposite effect.”

The system has become even more difficult for renters to navigate as the law constantly evolves during the COVID-19 pandemic, Witter noted.

“Frankly, the law has been changing, it feels like, every three weeks over the last year and you need people who are going to be attuned to that,” he said.

The report also found that more than half of the tenants in eviction filings were people of color and women were more likely to be evicted over small amounts of money. The vast majority of evictions (86.5%) were for nonpayment of rent and of those, over half were for one month’s rent or less.

The main reasons for falling behind on rent reported were loss of employment, a medical emergency, or a death in the family, all reasons that the pandemic has exacerbated.

Nearly three-quarters of the tenants interviewed said they could pay all or a portion of the rent owed, according to the report.

Over 4,500 evictions are filed in King County each year, but that’s just a fraction of the overall, Witter said, because tenants, daunted by the paperwork and the possibility of having an eviction on their record, will often see eviction notices and just move.

Earlier this month, the council bill passed 3-1 through the Sawant-chaired Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, with Councilmember Alex Pedersen voting against it, potentially concerned about whether this should be targeted specifically to low-income tenants and if it should only require counsel for those evicted specifically for nonpayment of rent.

The cost of such a program and how it would get funded remains somewhat of an open question. The Seattle Times notes that San Francisco budgeted over $10 million for its similar right to counsel law.

At the state level, Capitol Hill’s Rep. Nicole Macri is the primary sponsor of a bill that would make it harder for landlords to evict tenants. The proposal, which passed the House on a largely party-line vote this month, would require landlords to specify a reason — such as failure to pay rent, sexual harassment, or breaking the law — for evicting tenants living under certain leases.

“Renters are in the most precarious situation that we’ve ever seen,” Macri said at a virtual town hall Saturday.

Another measure in Olympia would require that landlords offer tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic a repayment plan. It would also require that courts appoint counsel for tenants earning income under 200% of the federal poverty level, which comes out to under $35,000 for a family of two and about $53,000 for a family of four.

It would cost over $11 million per year to provide attorneys to eligible tenants facing eviction, according to the state Office of Financial Management. This legislation passed through the state Senate on a mostly party-line vote earlier this month and is scheduled to be heard Tuesday in a House committee.

