This week in CHS history | COVID — Cal Anderson cleared and ‘stay home’ restrictions, 2018 — March for Our Lives, 2011- Pot on Broadway

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

Seattle Police clear Cal Anderson Park over COVID-19 concerns — ‘Your current conduct is placing yourself and your fellow Seattleites in danger’

‘Hunker down’ — Washington implements full COVID-19 ‘stay home’ restrictions — UPDATE: List of industries and businesses that can remain open


COVID-19 updates: Seattle 8 PM — clap hands, raise voices, bang some pots and pans, Plus, Inslee’s ‘glimmer of hope’

2019

 

Police investigate fatal shooting at Cal Anderson Park — UPDATE

Hakeem remembered — Family identifies 21-year-old gunned down in Cal Anderson — UPDATE

Kenton Apartments tenants say they’re facing another Capitol Hill ‘economic eviction’

2018

 

Next for Tully’s at 19th and Aloha — Not Pagliacci… Macrina Capitol Hill

Thirteen years after painful cut, First Hill still wants a light rail station

Seattle’s March for Our Lives fills Pine from Cal Anderson to downtown with calls for gun control and kids ready to vote

2017

 

Seattle Fire responds to reported double overdose inside Pike/Pine bar

Big bust raises tensions at Midtown Center

2016

 

Central District light rail: Judkins Park Station slated to break ground mid-2017

Capitol Hill massacre victims unforgotten at 22nd and Republican

#manintree: new to city, homeless on Capitol Hill

2011

 

Signs of Capitol Hill things to come: Poquitos, Bleu, Varro, Social Skins

Tommy Gun is ready to be Broadway Station’s neighborhood bar — 5 years early

High times on Broadway: First in new wave of pot dispensaries opens on Capitol Hill

