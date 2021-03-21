This week in CHS history | COVID — Cal Anderson cleared and ‘stay home’ restrictions, 2018 — March for Our Lives, 2011- Pot on Broadway

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Seattle Police clear Cal Anderson Park over COVID-19 concerns — ‘Your current conduct is placing yourself and your fellow Seattleites in danger’
‘Hunker down’ — Washington implements full COVID-19 ‘stay home’ restrictions — UPDATE: List of industries and businesses that can remain open
COVID-19 updates: Seattle 8 PM — clap hands, raise voices, bang some pots and pans, Plus, Inslee’s ‘glimmer of hope’
Police investigate fatal shooting at Cal Anderson Park — UPDATE
Hakeem remembered — Family identifies 21-year-old gunned down in Cal Anderson — UPDATE
Kenton Apartments tenants say they’re facing another Capitol Hill ‘economic eviction’
Next for Tully’s at 19th and Aloha — Not Pagliacci… Macrina Capitol Hill
Thirteen years after painful cut, First Hill still wants a light rail station
Seattle’s March for Our Lives fills Pine from Cal Anderson to downtown with calls for gun control and kids ready to vote
Seattle Fire responds to reported double overdose inside Pike/Pine bar
Central District light rail: Judkins Park Station slated to break ground mid-2017
Capitol Hill massacre victims unforgotten at 22nd and Republican
Signs of Capitol Hill things to come: Poquitos, Bleu, Varro, Social Skins
Tommy Gun is ready to be Broadway Station’s neighborhood bar — 5 years early
High times on Broadway: First in new wave of pot dispensaries opens on Capitol Hill
HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.