This week in CHS history | COVID: ‘Peak’ outbreak predicted, 2019: Orion challenges Sawant, 2011: Pine/Pike prank

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

New views of Seattle’s COVID-19 crisis: a forecast for ‘peak’ outbreak and a count of confirmed cases around Capitol Hill and the Central District — UPDATE


To blunt COVID-19 crisis, Seattle leaders make call to cancel rent, house payments

2019

 

Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce head Egan Orion challenging Sawant for City Council seat — UPDATE

$3.2M deal puts Broadway Grill property back in motion

Hooters ‘coming soon’ to Capitol Hill

2018

 

Rethinking the Capitol Hill Pac-Man pavement park

As mayor puts brakes on downtown streetcar, Capitol Hill biz group pushes back on Broadway changes

The 2018 Special Olympics are coming to Capitol Hill

2017

 

CHS sabbatical: Taking a break

Capitol Retrospective | Dodge’s Triangle: Seattle’s smallest known piece of private property

Spring analysis shows Capitol Hill rent rise has… slowwwed… dowwwn…

2016

 

‘Undervalued’ — $23.5M sale of 23rd and Union block mired in family legal fight

18 things CHS heard at Sawant small business summit

2011

 

CHS Pics: Pine/Pike prank

Capitol Hill food+drink notes: Hope for CC’s, Poquitos debuts, 12th Ave Dawson’s Plumbing activity

Li’l Woody’s: Hill nightlife entrepreneur creating ‘classic burger joint’ on Pine

More Hill food+drink: Mod debuts, Kiki & Tommy gun grand openings, Marination Station details

