This week in CHS History | First COVID-19 restrictions, Ghost Note Coffee and Dino’s Tomato Pie grand openings, Capitol Hill Station debut

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Washington steps up COVID-19 restrictions — Seattle restaurants and bars must close or go takeout or delivery only
A trip to a Central District grocery store during an outbreak in Seattle: picked over shelves, heroic workers, and ‘at risk shopper’ hours
Its end filled with landmarks and legal proceedings, Capitol Hill’s 120-year-old Sullivan House demolished
Man shot by police after report of armed suicidal male on Melrose Ave — UPDATE
Police investigate fatal shooting at Cal Anderson Park — UPDATE
Capitol Hill homeowners mount last-ditch effort against MHA upzoning… in Eastlake
With plans for pot in background, Amante Pizza exits E Olive Way and Denny
Authorities seize hundreds of pounds of meth after drug bust in Capitol Hill parking lot
Standoff at 24th and Spring in eviction of longtime Central District activist
Nikkita Oliver’s run for mayor: housing, education, and ending the ‘school-to-prison pipeline’
With the push of a button, nuanced Ghost Note Coffee opens on Capitol Hill
Capitol Retrospective | Two months of carnage that brought light rail to Capitol Hill
How much for a 20-unit apartment building in the heart of Pike/Pine? $4.65 million
Capitol Hill food+drink notes: Online Coffee foreclosure, eat+drink for Japan, Poquitos detail-itos
SeattleCrime: Police say Capitol Hill Sound Transit artist, others behind illegal card rooms
HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.