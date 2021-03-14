Post navigation

This week in CHS History | First COVID-19 restrictions, Ghost Note Coffee and Dino’s Tomato Pie grand openings, Capitol Hill Station debut

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

Washington steps up COVID-19 restrictions — Seattle restaurants and bars must close or go takeout or delivery only

A trip to a Central District grocery store during an outbreak in Seattle: picked over shelves, heroic workers, and ‘at risk shopper’ hours


Its end filled with landmarks and legal proceedings, Capitol Hill’s 120-year-old Sullivan House demolished

2019

 

Man shot by police after report of armed suicidal male on Melrose Ave — UPDATE

Police investigate fatal shooting at Cal Anderson Park — UPDATE

Capitol Hill homeowners mount last-ditch effort against MHA upzoning… in Eastlake

2018

 

With plans for pot in background, Amante Pizza exits E Olive Way and Denny

Authorities seize hundreds of pounds of meth after drug bust in Capitol Hill parking lot

One to hospital in shooting at 23rd and Union

2017

 

Standoff at 24th and Spring in eviction of longtime Central District activist

Nikkita Oliver’s run for mayor: housing, education, and ending the ‘school-to-prison pipeline’

With the push of a button, nuanced Ghost Note Coffee opens on Capitol Hill

2016

 

Grand opening: a CHS user guide to Capitol Hill Station

Capitol Hill food+drink | First look at Dino’s Tomato Pie

Capitol Retrospective | Two months of carnage that brought light rail to Capitol Hill

2011

 

How much for a 20-unit apartment building in the heart of Pike/Pine? $4.65 million

Capitol Hill food+drink notes: Online Coffee foreclosure, eat+drink for Japan, Poquitos detail-itos

SeattleCrime: Police say Capitol Hill Sound Transit artist, others behind illegal card rooms

Anti-police protest prompts East Precinct lockdown

