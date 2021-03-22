‘Virtual groundbreaking’ marks starts of Volunteer Park amphitheater project

Decorated with one last rush of graffiti, the old brick Volunteer Park amphitheater is ready to tumble down so construction on a new $3 million stage can begin.

As the city reemerges from pandemic lockdown, the start of the Volunteer Park construction will be celebrated Monday with the Volunteer Park Trust’s “virtual” groundbreaking ceremony:

Amphitheater Groundbreaking

Monday, March 22nd — Noon

The Amphitheater project is underway at Volunteer Park! Join us for a virtual groundbreaking featuring our amazing community of supporters.

CHS reported here on the start of construction on the replacement project that will create a new outdoor performance facility with a roof, storage and green room space, all-gender bathrooms, upgraded electrical access, and “a resilient floor that will even accommodate dance performances.”

The new amphitheater will replace the current, crumbling concrete and brick structure, which has hosted performances, rallies, and events for five decades.

