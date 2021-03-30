What the duck! Capitol Hill waterfowl question Seattle Parks over anti-duckling measures at Volunteer Park lily ponds

Capitol Hill area waterfowl are outraged over a new effort by Seattle Parks to improve the Volunteer Park lily ponds which, apparently, “were never intended to serve as duck ponds.”

New mesh wire has been securely installed to block the spaces of the lily pond fence that surrounds the westernmost of the twin Volunteer Park ponds. Seattle Parks hasn’t responded yet to our inquiry but it sounds like new mesh will also be added to the eastern pond.

“The two small ponds at Volunteer Park were never intended to serve as duck ponds,” a Seattle Parks representative from the office of Superintendent Jesús Aguirre wrote in a response to a community member’s email complaint about the anti-duck mesh shared with CHS. “But over the years, ducks have used the ponds, and the duck population has increased dramatically.”

This is where it gets dark. Content warning: sad duckling details from the city —

In previous years, ducklings have often been unable to exit the water—the pond walls are too steep—with the result that many of the ducklings have died. Subsequently, crows and other wildlife have fed on the dead ducklings in the ponds. (We’ve heard from many park users disturbed by that sight.) The large number of ducks using the ponds has also damaged the ponds’ filtration systems.

Beyond the crow slander, the Seattle Parks department representative says the goal is to save duckling lives.

“We are working now to find a better, more-permanent strategy to prevent ducklings from being trapped and dying, as they have been in previous years, and to prevent further damage to the park’s infrastructure,” the representative writes. “In the meantime, as a temporary solution to keep the ducks out, we’ve put mesh around the existing pond fencing.”

Volunteer Park regulars and duckling lovers are questioning the effort.

“Parks staff just installed chicken wire over the lily ponds in VP,” the original email complaint about the duck wire sent to Seattle Parks reads:

During our long COVID isolation the ducks and their broods have provided a wildly popular community destination and gathering place, offering entertainment and embodying hope. People young and old flock to the ponds to check on them all season long. In 2020, at least six broods grew up in and around the lily ponds. Why is this action necessary? Why no public notification? This will cause a firestorm if SPR fails to explain and justify covering the water. We care far more about the ducks than growing lilies in the ponds.

“Please, remove the wire and free the ducks! We can’t stand the idea of driving them away,” it concludes.

Another community member in the email thread pleaded for a more duck friendly solution. “I do understand the problem of artificial feeding creating an attractive nuisance, leading to overpopulation and an overtaxed pond filtration system,” she writes. “Wouldn’t a simple, less draconian response be worth testing?”

Volunteer Park’s lily ponds are surprisingly busy. CHS reported on this 2010 duckling move to the Arboretum and a 2013 effort to remove “unsustainable koi” from the ponds. That Seattle Parks effort was also highly controversial. Parks along with the Volunteer Park Trust added the $46,000 fencing around the ponds in recent years after decades of kids getting soaked from falling into the wet muck.

Meanwhile, construction to replace the park’s amphitheater with a new $3 million outdoor stage is underway nearby.

So far, Seattle Parks, appears unmoved by the pushback. A check of the ponds Tuesday showed the mesh still securely fastened in place on the western pond.

For ducks and the humans who love them, the message is, you’ll need to find a different Seattle park.

“We understand this is frustrating to community members who want to observe the ducks and ducklings,” the parks rep said in her reply. “We encourage you to visit the Arboretum and waterfront parks where ducks and other waterfowl are raising their young throughout the city.”

