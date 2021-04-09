9’s | E Denny at E Olive Way

Surrounded by Capitol Hill landmarks, the intersection of E Denny Way and E Olive Way is a cross-section of a neighborhood known for both night and stoner life. With Holy Smoke to the northwest, The Reef to the south, and Dino’s pizza to the southwest, a cannabis inspired morning or night can be found at one Hill intersection. The other corner also has a “how high were they when they thought of this?” vibe. Capitol Hill’s Arcade Plaza has never quite grown beyond a fun idea for a pavement park but on the right day can be an interesting spot to sit down and watch the flow of the busy intersection as cars, bikes, and people make their ways up, down, over, and across Capitol Hill.

9’s is a regular photo series with a simple premise. CHS visits a corner of the Hill twice — once at 9 AM and again at 9 PM — to capture the scenes of the neighborhood in motion. Have a space you’d like us to feature? Let us know in comments.

