Arson fire singes Capitol Hill apartment building under construction

Seattle Police are investigating after a fire was intentionally set inside a four-story apartment building under construction near 10th and Roy Monday night.

Seattle Fire says its investigators ruled the just before 10:30 PM fire incendiary and say it was set intentionally in the interior of the building under construction just north of where Broadway jogs to become 10th Ave E.

SFD was able to knock down the flames but not before an estimated $4,000 in damage to the structure.

The construction at the site is part of a drawn out, 20-unit development started with the issuing of a demolition permit in 2018. That year, real estate investors bought the old house that previously stood at the address for $1.7 million. According to permits, work kicked back into motion on the development earlier this year after slowing to a crawl during COVID-19 restrictions.

Monday night’s fire comes after an arson blaze singed a First Hill restaurant space Friday night. Meanwhile, SFD was also busy early Monday with two significant homeless encampment fires on Capitol Hill.

The 10th and Roy blaze remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

