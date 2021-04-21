Bright Water School plans new home off Capitol Hill

Last fall in the grips of the COVID-19 crisis, CHS reported on the tough financial decisions facing Capitol Hill’s Bright Water that had the private Waldorf school planning to shut down. But buoyed with hopes of federal funding, administrators and families opted to keep the school going. Now they’re planning on a new home.

Bright Water announced earlier this month it is moving to the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington on S Weller just off Rainier.

“The J offers us a central location, accessible via multiple modes of transportation with spacious, large-windowed classrooms full of light and fresh air,” the announcement reads. “We are excited by the opportunity to build a new playground on site with our partners. A wealth of cultural institutions both within the J and nearby offer potential for new afterschool programs. The building will be lively during the day and in the evening, and be a hub for learning and engaging.”

CHS reported previously on the changes being considered for Bright Water’s current Capitol Hill home on the campus around 10th Ave E’s St. Mark’s Cathedral.

Bright Water says it plans to begin its 2021 school year in the fall in the new location.