Broadway’s busiest 80 square feet now home to Antojitos Jalisco and its Capitol Hill fruit cocktail plans

Soul Shack on da Hill, we barely knew you. It is now Antojitos Jalisco’s turn to put Broadway’s busiest 80 square feet to work.

Owner Caesar Martinez tell CHS his taco truck is currently operating and selling both food and drinks but April 9th is the real big event to look forward to. That’s the day his new business will first appear for delivery service on Uber Eats and Facebook. It is also the day he fully turns the former DreamBoyz Espresso stand into a fruta shack selling mangonadas, diablitos, raspadas, and other fresh fruit concoctions on Broadway in the parking lot of Teriyaki and Wok.

The family owns and operates the Capitol Hill taco truck and fruit stand and also has a taco truck at Rainier Ave S at S Graham.

The small stand has been home to an interesting string of food and drink businesses over the years. Last fall, CHS reported on barbecue venture Soul Shack taking over the space but that business closed nearly as soon as it started during the choppy economic times of the pandemic.

Soul Shack replaced the legendary Dreamboyz, the last coffee shop to stake claim over the Broadway kiosk spot when it opened in the fall of 2019 with “Hot Guys Serving Hot Coffee.” Before that, Ladybug Espresso — under the same ownership but with ladies, not guys — had a short run in the space along with a number of other coffee businesses following the 2016 closure of longtime occupant TNT Espresso.

New fruta and Elote stand on Broadway. Where the bikini baristas used to be. #capitolhillseattle @jseattle pic.twitter.com/mZHOSwpBHa — Ty Graham (@tygraham) March 20, 2021

When Antojitos Jalisco’s Broadway fruit cocktail stand fully opens, there won’t be any coffee in the mix. The shack will focus on fresh fruits and drinks, while the taco truck continues to serve its menu of traditional favorites. According to Martinez, the esquites and tostilocos are two popular and unique menu items to try from the truck. Add fresh treats from the stand and you have an interesting new mix of flavors to add to Broadway’s affordable dining options.

Antojitos Jalisco is located at the corner of Harrison and Broadway in the parking lot of Teriyaki and Wok. They are open daily from 10 AM until 11 PM.

