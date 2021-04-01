Capitol Hill’s Seattle Asian Art Museum set for May reopening

Most people have never seen the overhauled and expanded Seattle Asian Art Museum in person. The Volunteer Park museum shuttered in mid-March 2020 as COVID-19 numbers climbed. Only weeks earlier that February, the building had reopened after three years of closure and construction to overhaul and expand the museum.

Starting May 28th, SAAM will be ready to welcome visitors again:

SAM’s Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park will reopen to the general public on Friday, May 28, with tickets going on sale April 29. The museum reopens to SAM members on Friday, May 7; they will be able to reserve their timed spots beginning April 15. Similar to the downtown museum, the Asian Art Museum will be at a limited capacity and open Fridays through Sundays, 10 am–5 pm. Timed tickets will be sold online only, and released on a rolling basis every Thursday. For the first opening weekend to the public, the museum will be open Friday through Monday, to be open for the Memorial Day holiday.

The museum is also making tickets for its Friday, May 28th return free and SAAM will continue to offer free admission on the last Friday of each month. SAAM is also “free to all” on the First Thursday, First Saturday, and Second Thursday of each month. Meanwhile, the standard $14.99 entry fee is “a suggested donation” for those who cannot afford the ticket under agreements made during development of the expansion.

Last weekend, though still shuttered, SAAM hosted a memorial and vigil against racial hate and violence.

Meanwhile, the area’s art museum offerings have grown. In March, First Hill’s Museum of Museum’s made its official debut after long pandemic and city red tape delays.

As it reopens, not all of the SAAM’s features will be available. The museum will be at a limited capacity with one-way signage throughout and all touchscreen interactives are temporarily deactivated or altered. The shop will be open to ticket holders while The Education Studio, Community Gallery, Chen Community Meeting Room, and the McCaw Foundation Library will be closed.

Learn more at seattleartmuseum.org.

