City posts sweep notice at Miller Park encampments

The city has posted notice it intends to sweep Miller Park encampments as early as Friday morning.

Required notices ordering the removal of personal property were posted Wednesday at the Capitol Hill playfield, community center, and school campus. The order provides an “as of” date and time of Friday, April 16th at 9 AM for the.

That is five months to the day of the notice to clear another major flashpoint in the city’s homelessness crisis at the camps in Cal Anderson. With activists and protesters joining the camp area at Cal Anderson last December, Seattle Police waited two extra days before leading the sweep so Seattle Parks and city clean-up crews could enter the park.

This time at Miller, the deadline is driven by the the pandemic-reshaped school year. Monday, students are slated to return for in-person instruction at Seattle’s public middle and high schools, including Meany Middle School on the Miller campus.

CHS reported here on the school’s PTSA joining homeless rights advocates in calling on Mayor Jenny Durkan and the city to hold off on sweeping Miller while campers are relocated to the downtown Executive Inn shelter program.

Durkan’s office and city officials have pushed back on the PTSA and Homeless Organizing Community Seattle saying outreach has been underway and all people living at Meany have been offered shelter.

“Just yesterday, the City had multiple openings at the Navigation Center, a low barrier 24/7 enhanced shelter operated by DESC and the newly renovated Otto’s Place which is 24/7 enhanced shelter operated by Compass,” a spokesperson for Durkan tells CHS. “On Monday, there were multiple spots available at Jan & Peter’s Place Women’s Shelter, a smaller 24/7 enhanced women’s shelter with intensive case management. Outreach continues to engage those at Miller who did not accept these offers of shelter.”

The Durkan rep also says the camp represents a public safety risk:

Between October 1, 2020 and April 5, 2021, the Seattle Fire Department responded to the general area of Miller Park Playfield over 23 times. Of these responses, 14 were for illegal burns or tent fires, six were for Basic Life Support medical responses (minor injuries) and three were Advanced Life Support medical responses (more serious in nature). Additionally, there were times where a unit was directed to investigate a fire or life safety complaint out of service, and there were also calls that were transferred to AMR or SPD. Health One also responded to the site on at least one occasion.

According to HOCS and homeless advocates, city programs have been “visiting the park regularly, almost weekly,” but intake to programs has been slow and workers need more time to safely clear the camps.

But the Durkan representative said the city is focused on clearing the camps before Monday. “Students will be returning to Meany Middle School on April 19, and the City is committed to providing students access to school that is safe and accessible,” the rep writes.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.