Explosions reported as fire scorches St. Mark’s greenbelt

Flames burned below St. Mark’s Cathedral Wednesday night as Seattle Fire battled a stubborn brush fire in the nearby greenbelt on the western edge of Capitol Hill above I-5.

Seattle Fire units were called to the scene along the 1300 block of Lakeview Ave E just after 8:30 PM as the fire spread and explosions were reported at an encampment in the brushy area.

The long response continued as firefighters struggled to control the spreading fire on the steep slope below 10th Ave E.

We do not have information on any reported injuries and the fire was reported mostly well away from the church. UPDATE: SFD reports that nobody was found in a preliminary search of the area of the fire.

Seattle Fire was still working to control the blaze nearly 45 minutes after arriving at the scene.

