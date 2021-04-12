HoneyHole to expand to Central District with second, ‘three times larger’ location

Pike/Pine classic sandwich joint the HoneyHole is expanding with a second, much larger location only a few miles from the original where the Central District meets the edges of 12th Ave and Seattle University.

The new owners of the classic sandwich joint are hoping to bring together a recipe inspired by the E Pike original to transform the new second location on E Jefferson, a restaurant space most recently home to Central Smoke before that venture shuttered pre-pandemic in early 2020.

“We’re super excited about the opportunities this larger location provides,” HoneyHole owner Kristin Rye said in the announcement of the expansion. “We can host parties, pop-ups, community events and even live music, which were all a bit of a challenge at our Cap Hill location.”

The new HoneyHole will seat around 100 customers plus there is room for 35 more on its patio. And, just for a taste of the new opportunities the space might provide after the sandwich joint’s dive-y roots, the owners say the new HoneyHole’s private dining rooms — left over from its days as a steakhouse — can host up to 25 people.

CHS reported in January on the sale of HoneyHole to wife and husband new owners Kristin and Patrick Rye. Founded by brothers Sean and Devon London in 1999, HoneyHole has earned a spot as one of Capitol Hill’s most loved affordable dining and drink options. Kristin Rye told CHS about their hopes for new HoneyHole locations to grow from the loved but limited E Pike original including aspirations for more space to handle a booming demand for delivery. The new HH will also have space for a full bar.

At more than 4,000 square feet, the new second HoneyHole will definitely make room for new business but its owners will face some challenges in trying to make the new space feel anything like the old. They’ll be working with a bunker-like, 1950s-era commercial building on E Jefferson across from Seattle U’s Championship Field not a 1910s-era apartment building smack in the middle of the bustle of E Pike.

The original is said to have opened on Memorial Day. The Ryes are shooting for symmetry with an end of May debut for the new ‘Hole. That balance with history has also inspired the Ryes to bring in former HoneyHole owners and “feng shui ninjas” Sean London and Hannah Roberts to “help ensure the vibe is as fascinating as it is fun.”

Whatever is created will share one enduring aspect of the Pike/Pine original and many of Capitol Hill’s most beloved venues — it could be temporary. The design review process is underway for redevelopment that will demolish the building to make way for a new five-story, 60-unit apartment building. Like most good Capitol Hill area doom scenarios, it could take years before the project digs in.

The new opening is also part of an overall transition for HoneyHole as it grows into its next phase as a Seattle food and drink brand. That includes things like explaining the wonderfully giggle-inspiring name:

The name HoneyHole is a reference to a “hidden gem” or a “really sweet fishing spot.” HoneyHole founders chose this name to represent a sweet spot for Seattleites to have a drink and enjoy the best sandwiches in town.

Now, the hope is for HoneyHole II — a new central restaurant in a growing food and drink family — to take on as much flavor of the original as possible.

HoneyHole’s second location is planned to open at 1305 E Jefferson on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st. You can learn more at thehoneyhole.com.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.