Midnight I-5 crash leaves semi dangling over Colonnade Park

#Seattle: All lanes on I-5 SB are now closed at SR 520 while police and fire departments respond to this collision. Could take a while to clear. Please use earlier exits or SR 520 and E Roanoke St as alternative routes. https://t.co/AEjAai5jqs pic.twitter.com/mlNxDs6nWZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 15, 2021

A late night crash on I-5 echoed across lower Capitol Hill with the sound of screeching metal as a semi truck and trailer was left dangling above Eastlake’s Colonnade Park between the northbound and southbound decks of the freeway early Thursday morning.

State Patrol and emergency units responded to the scene just before midnight along southbound I-5 just before Mercer.

Seattle Fire says the driver was able to exit the cab without injury and there were no reported injuries on I-5 or below.

There was no information about what caused the crash.

I-5 was closed to traffic in both directions during the response.

That thing DANGLING pic.twitter.com/ye0n6pxxEY — Yang Bang (@NotSoRealYang) April 15, 2021

