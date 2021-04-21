No serious injuries reported after officer in police SUV collides with bicyclist outside East Precinct’s wall

Police and the Seattle Fire Department say the rider seen on video in a collision with an officer turning their vehicle into the 12th Ave entrance along the East Precinct’s barrier wall suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization Tuesday night.

In the video, the driver of the Seattle Police SUV can be seen turning across the path of the oncoming cyclist before hitting the rider just past the 12th Ave side of the large cement wall and fence.

CW: vehicle/bicycle collision Wow so SPD just cut off a cyclist along their wall and caused the cyclist to collide with the SPD cruiser. @SeattlePD you never learn to check your mirrors? Morons. tear down your wall, both of you are a hazard to the community.#seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/WYgnxuoyUc — Subpixel Alchemist (@MarcusKulik) April 21, 2021

The incident happened just before 7 PM outside the East Precinct and was captured on video by a camera view of the facility shared by @MarcusKulik on Twitter around the same time an anti-police protest was forming nearby in Cal Anderson following the Derek Chauvin murder verdict.

A Seattle Police spokesperson said Wednesday that the department is still planning removal of the wall which has been criticized for creating unsafe street conditions as well as cutting the facility off from its home neighborhood even as police have claimed it necessary to protect the building from vandalism and arson attacks.

Earlier this month, SPD said the wall’s removal including taking down a planned temporary fence to replace the current cement barrier will depend on “whether the building again becomes a target for arson and property damage.”

